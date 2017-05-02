About 35% of Iran’s agricultural products contaminated

About 30-35 percent of Iran’s agricultural products are chemically contaminated, Behrouz Bonyadi, an Iranian MP said.

According to the latest statistics, various agricultural products in Iran are contaminated due to indiscriminate use of pesticides and antibiotics, Bonyadi, who is a member of Iranian parliament’s Health and Treatment Commission, said, Mehr news agency reported.

Bonyadi warned that indiscriminate usage of pesticides and antibiotics has led to an increase in microbial resistance in agricultural products and therefore should be considered as a serious risk to human health.

He further said that Iran should move towards organic farming, adding that it is a time-consuming process and expertise work is required.

Iran exported 4.5 million tons of agricultural products worth $3.922 billion in last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017).