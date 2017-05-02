Well-known people of business community meet with UNEC students (PHOTO)

2017-05-02 10:42 | www.trend.az | 1

The Turkish world’s well-known business people’s meetings with UNEC students have started. The well-known figures of the business world will share their business experiences with UNEC students.

Making a speech within the opening, an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral has spoken about the friendly and fraternal ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Positively appreciating the recent innovations held at UNEC to improve the quality of education, the diplomat talked his own story about the start of the career; achievements gained and gave recommendations. He said the knowledge and experience obtained in the university will be the foundation of their readiness to business world. The Ambassador recommended benefiting from the experiences shared by the business people as a good opportunity.

UNEC’s Vice-rector, Professor Damat Baghirov spoke about the novelties realized at UNEC. He noted that the university attaches special attention to cooperate with business people lately. Regular meetings are held with them; the businessmen’s proposals and recommendations are heard in the development of curriculum. The training of practical disciplines is preferred at UNEC and the subjects that meet modern requirements are taught. In addition to making the teaching process at the University more efficient, the cooperation with business community plays positive role in solving cadres’ problem. D. Baghirov invited business people to be in close relation with UNEC and promised the five-day discussions to be fruitful.

ATBPA Chairman Jemal Yangin spoke about the importance of mutual relations between the businessmen and higher education institutions. He said the personnel training that meet modern requirements makes university-business people cooperation necessary. To this end, the kind of meetings are of great importance in the development of relations between the higher education institutions and business community.

The five-day meetings are organized by the faculties of Turkish World of Business Administration, Business and Management and the Career Center.