Uzbek Central Bank leaves refinancing rate at 9%

2017-05-02 10:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 2

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan adopted a decision to keep the refinancing rate at nine percent in the second quarter of 2017, said the bank’s press service.

“This decision was made on the basis of the tasks assigned to the banking system to support the economic growth, and taking into account the current and expected level of inflation,” the press service said.

The refinancing rate was lowered from 10 to nine percent in January 2015 in Uzbekistan.

According to statistics, inflation in Uzbekistan was 5.7 percent in 2016 as compared to 5.6 percent in 2015. It is planned to keep inflation within the range of 5.7-6.7 percent in 2017.