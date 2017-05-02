Inflation in Kazakhstan hits 2.7% since early 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Inflation rate in Kazakhstan hit 2.7 percent in January- April 2017, Statistics Committee under the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan said in a message.

Food prices have increased by 3.8 percent, non-food items’ prices and paid services’ prices have gone up by 2.1 percent since early 2017.

Kazakhstan’s inflation rate over the 12 months ended April 2017 amounted to 7.7 percent.

In April 2017, the inflation rate was 0.5 percent.

Kazakh National Bank forecasts inflation rate in the country to hit 6.5-7 percent in 2017.

