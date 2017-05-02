Azerbaijani Central Bank expecting positive trade balance in 2017

2017-05-02 11:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects positive balance of current account and trade balance in 2017, the CBA said in a message May 2.

“Relatively favorable oil prices, growth of export, including non-oil export, as well as a decrease in import, have positively affected the current account,” says the message.

As it was noted, the positive trends that are observed in the balance of payments, as well as the expansion of the supply of currency have recently led to the strengthening of the Azerbaijani manat’s rate and reduced its volatility.

Meanwhile, thanks to the strengthening of the national currency, inflation expectations have fallen, which is confirmed by surveys among the population.