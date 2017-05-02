OIC secretary general due in Azerbaijan

2017-05-02 11:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Yusuf bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will pay an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan on May 2, the OIC said in a message.

During the visit, the OIC secretary general will meet with top Azerbaijani officials, according to the message.

He will also participate in the inauguration of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku May 5-6.

Yusuf bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will deliver a statement before the forum, in which he will note the importance of the dialogue between various cultures as a bridge that links societies and cultures, reads the message.