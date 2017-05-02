Azerbaijan’s Central Bank decides on discount rate (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has left the discount rate unchanged, the CBA said in a message May 2.

The Central Bank’s discount rate has been 15 percent since Sept. 14, 2016, having increased from 5 percent over 2016.

Also, the upper limit of the trading band was maintained at 18 percent, while the lower limit was left at 12 percent. They were last changed together with the discount rate.

Prior to this, the upper limit of the trading band was 15 percent, while the lower limit was four percent.