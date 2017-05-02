Presidential hopeful pledges restructuring Iran's foreign ministry ‎

2017-05-02 12:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran’s presidential candidate Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized the structure of the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry.



He said that the current structure of the ministry can only respond to political and security needs and prevents Iran to pursue its main concern, economic development, Mehr news agency reported May 2.



Ghalibaf said that he will change the ministry’s structure, in order to create ‎‎"Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade."‎



The new ministry will serve the Islamic Republic's main priorities including economic development and increasing national revenues.



He further noted that countries such as South Korea and Japan owe their economic development to their diplomacy.



The ex-IRGC general also pledged ‎to create at least 5 million jobs after taking the office, describing ‎efforts to cut unemployment as a pressing need that would ‎consequently prevent many other social damages.



In order to create jobs, foreign ministry should get involved in marketing of Iranian goods, Ghalibaf, who is Tehran city’s mayor, said.



The presidential election in Iran is scheduled for May 19.



President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, the custodian of Razavi holy shrine Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, former culture minister Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim and reformist politician Mostafa Hashemi-Taba were the only qualified among more than a thousand candidates.



The conservatives support Raeisi and Ghalibaf.