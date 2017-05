Azerbaijani president, first lady receive president of Int’l Gymnastics Federation

2017-05-02 12:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today received President of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe and Secretary General André Gueisbuhler.