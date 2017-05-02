Supporting private sector – main aim of reforms in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Support to the private sector of economy is among important priorities in Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his message to participants of the international exhibition of household goods, opened in Ashgabat on May 2.

“On this basis, we set before ourselves the goal of significantly increasing the share of individual enterprises in the structure of GDP,” said Berdimuhamedov in his message.

According to him, the goods produced in Turkmenistan are also in demand by foreign consumers.

Visitors of the international exhibition will be able to make sure that Turkmen entrepreneurs have achieved great success and steady progress in the production of competitive products, noted the Turkmen president.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Turkmenistan in late March that in the challenging external environment, maintaining strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth for Turkmenistan will require improvements in the business and regulatory environment to support further private sector development.

Effective implementation of reforms of state-owned enterprises and privatization, greater efficiency of public spending, and continued focus on social protection and human development outcomes will be also required for Turkmenistan, said the IMF.