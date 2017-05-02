Rouhani underlines domestic production's role in economy

2017-05-02 12:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that economic independence and self-sufficiency would be realized thanks to domestic production in the country.



Addressing an inaugural ceremony for producing two new cars in Tehran, the president said that the development of domestic production will contribute to the development of the country and even resolving the issue of unemployment, IRNA news agency reported.



The president further touched upon the mass production of two new cars by Iran Khodro, the country’s major carmaker, and said that Dena Plus is a fully home-made vehicle and Peugeot 2008 is jointly produced with France.



According to the president 30 percent of the Peugeot 2008 cars produced in Iran will be exported.



The president added that production of new brands helps the Iranian carmaker to enter the global competition.



Some 233,000 Peugeot vehicles were produced in Iran over 2016, under the license of the French carmaker.



Iran Khodro is a leading Iranian automaker, producing about 600,000 cars a year.