Mongolian president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

2017-05-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Mongolia’s President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations,” said the Mongolian president in his congratulatory letter.

“I am confident that friendly relations and cooperation between Mongolia and Azerbaijan will further extend and develop not only on bilateral but on international and regional levels,” noted Elbegdorj.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for good health and well-being as well as prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” added the Mongolian president.