Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint live-fire tactical drills (PHOTO)

2017-05-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Joint live-fire tactical exercises of Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s armed forces are continuing.

Media representatives observed the military drills on May 2.

The joint tactical exercises started May 1 in accordance with an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries.

The aim of the exercises, which will continue until May 5, is to improve coordination of actions through the exchange of experience between the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces, as well as to achieve interoperability of the two countries’ military units through improving the readiness and capabilities of the units to conduct operations.

The joint exercises involve armored vehicles, mortars, military and transport helicopters, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units.