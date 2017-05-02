AtaMatik again to support Tour d’Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

From May 4, 2017, as a support of international cycling tournament Tour d’Azerbaijan, organized by the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 94th birth anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, AtaBank OJSC’s mobile ATM “AtaMatik” will accompany the participants during the event.



During the 5 days in Baku, Sumgayit, Gabala, Oguz, Shaki, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Pirgulu and other regions all participants, fans, media representatives will be able to make various banking operations via “AtaMatik” - mobile ATM of AtaBank OJSC.



Everyone will be able to make cash, non-cash and other banking operations via “AtaMatik”.



It should be noted that AtaBank always supports prestigious sport events, sportsmen and tourists have benefited from mobile ATM “AtaMatik” for more than once.



All cycling fans are invited to support Synergy Baku cycling team representing Azerbaijan.



Functioning since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 26 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.



To get detailed information about AtaBank’s services and products please visit the bank’s webpage www.atabank.com