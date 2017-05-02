Japan, Central Asia to back Afghanistan’s sustainable development

2017-05-02 13:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Foreign ministers of Japan and the Central Asian countries expressed their intention to continue the support for Afghanistan’s government and people in their efforts to establish political stability and ensure a sustainable socio-economic development of the country.

This intention was stated in a joint statement signed in Ashgabat May 1 at the sixth meeting of the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

The event was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev, Tajik FM Sirodjiddin Aslov, Turkmen Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

During the meeting, the Central Asian FMs also noted the importance of cooperation in effective border control in order to maintain regional stability and security.