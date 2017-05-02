Turkish president joins Justice and Development Party

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Turkish media reported May 2.

Binali Yildirim, head of the party, proposed Erdogan's candidacy for the post of the party leader at the ceremony held for this occasion.

Earlier, party’s member Yasin Aktay said that the party’s executive committee decided to hold an extraordinary congress on May 21.

“During the extraordinary congress, a new chairman of the party will be elected,” Aktay said. “President Erdogan is expected to become the party’s chairman.”

Erdogan is the founder and ex-leader of the AKP, established in 2001. He left the party in 2014 due to his election as president.

The previous extraordinary congress of the party was held on May 22, 2016. The new head of the party was elected after the resignation of the then Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

Yildirim became the only candidate and was elected party leader at the extraordinary congress in 2016.

A referendum on amendments to the Turkish Constitution was held April 16. According to one of the amendments, the country’s president can be a member of a political party.