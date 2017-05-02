"1001 Smartphone" from Azercell (PHOTO)

2017-05-02

Azercell Telecom LLC continues to make high speed internet service available for its subscribers by offering the devices with favorable terms. The company has launched a new campaign for its 4,5 million subscribers. Thus, starting from May 1, 2017, Azercell offers 4G backed Iphone 7 and Iphone 5S for AZN 89+ and AZN 55+ respectively, under the “1001 Smartphone” campaign. In addition, the company provides an opportunity to enjoy large volume data (5GB/10GB/Unlimited) and favorable call charge (AZN 0,06/min) as a present.

In order to benefit from the campaign, the subscribers are requested to visit Azercell Customer Services in Baku or in the regions. It should be noted, that Azercell is the only mobile operator to conduct the official sales of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in Azerbaijan.

