Twitter suspends Iranian leader’s account

2017-05-02 16:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Arabic language Twitter account was suspended by the company, Mehr news agency reported.

The reasons for suspension were not revealed, however, according to the agency, the office of the Supreme Leader launched a new account at https://twitter.com/ar_khamenei.

Twitter was blocked in Iran during former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s administration. However, many officials, no less Ahmadinejad himself, have Twitter accounts.

Iranians access Twitter and many other blocked social apps such as Facebook, Google+, etc. via proxies. The most popular social app in Iran is Telegram.