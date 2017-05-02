Number of tourists visiting Turkey from Russia soars

The number of tourists from Russia who visited Turkey’s Antalya Province in April 2017 grew by 14.5 times compared to April last year, said the report of the Antalya Province governorate.

Last month, 189,000 tourists from Russia visited the Antalya Province, according to the report. For comparison, in April of last year it was 12,144 tourists.

In general, 526,000 tourists arrived in the Antalya Province last month, which is 37 percent more than in April 2016.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Huseyin Yayman said earlier that Turkey expects to receive five million tourists from Russia this year.

As many as 25.35 million foreigners visited Turkey in 2016, which is 30.05 percent less than in 2015.