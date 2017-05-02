Minsk-Baku ties in spirit of friendship, says Lukashenko

2017-05-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has received credentials of the Azerbaijani Ambassador Latif Gandilov, says a message posted May 2 on the Belarusian president’s website.

Belarus’ relations with Azerbaijan have always been in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding, Lukashenko told Gandilov.

A number of large-scale projects in production cooperation have been implemented jointly, he added.

Ambassadors of Iran, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Malta, Armenia, Greece, Rwanda, Israel and Ukraine also presented their credentials to the Belarusian president.