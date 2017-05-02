Baku Shopping Festival important for Azerbaijan economy: Sami Yusuf

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

The Baku Shopping Festival is an important event for the Azerbaijani economy, world-famous singer and songwriter Sami Yusuf said in an interview posted on the Festival’s official website (www.bakushopfest.com).

“The Baku Shopping Festival will play an important role not just in Azerbaijan but also in the whole region in future,” he said.

This festival will contribute to further economic development of Azerbaijan and at the same time will create a great incentive for the arrival of tourists to the country, according to him.

“I am sure that tourists would love Azerbaijan. This initiative along with the commercial aspect is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the unique culture and history of the country,” added Sami Yusuf.

The Baku Shopping Festival started April 10 and will last until May 10. The Festival is being held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.