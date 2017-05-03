Russian military advisor killed in Syria

A Russian military advisor has died in Syria in a gunfire opened by a militant sniper at a unit of the Syrian Army, TASS reported citing Defense Ministry.

"Militants' gunfire at a unit of Syrian troops has claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Buchelnikov," it said. "Alexei Buchelnikov was delegated to Syria as a member of the group of Russian military advisors. He had a duty of training the personnel of a Syrian armed unit."

"When the training was in progress, the unit underwent fire by a militant sniper and Lt.-Col. Buchelnikov received a fatal wound," the report said.