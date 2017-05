Suicide blast in Afghan capital targets NATO vehicles

2017-05-03 08:59 | www.trend.az | 1

An apparent suicide bombing near the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Wednesday appeared to target a convoy of armored personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, Reuters reported.

The blast, which security officials at the scene said was a suicide attack, also destroyed or badly damaged a number of civilian vehicles nearby.

According to the latest data the explosion killed 4 people.