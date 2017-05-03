Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 119 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 119 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend May 3.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Farahli, Qaymaghli, Mezem villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district, as well as Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Armenia’s Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Munjuqlu, Alibayli, Aghdam villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari, Aygedzor, Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Garaveliler village of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of the Tartar district, Marzili, Shirvanli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil village, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.