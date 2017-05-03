Earthquake leaves 2 injured in northeast Iran
2017-05-03 11:04 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3
By Fatih Karimov – Trend:
An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Iran’ north eastern province of Khorasan Razavi, on May 3, leaving at least 2 people injured.
The tremors occurred at 1:42 local time (GMT +3:30), according to a report from the Seismography Center affiliated with the Tehran University’s Geophysics Institute, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located at 60.48 degrees of longitude and 35.75 degrees of latitude at a depth of 7 kilometers underground.
Hojjat Ali Shayanfar, director of the provincial Crisis Management Staff, said that rescue teams have been sent to the earthquake-hit areas.
Earlier in Apr. 5, an earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale shook Iran's Mashhad city and its districts in Khorasan Razavi province, leaving two people dead. At least 17 people also got injured.