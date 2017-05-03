Tajikistan, Uzbekistan jolted by quake

2017-05-03

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 3



By Demir Azizov – Trend:



An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan, less than 300 kilometers away from Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city, according to the preliminary information from the Tashkent seismic station.



Tremors were felt in Uzbekistan at 9:48 (GMT +5 hours) May 3.



The power of the tremors in Tashkent was equal to 3.5-4 points.



There was no information on possible casualties and damages.