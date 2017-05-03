Detailed engineering for TANAP security system completed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Detailed engineering for Pipeline Security System (PSS) of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project has been completed successfully, said the message on TANAP’s website.

The scope of Detailed Engineering for Pipeline Security System Action, partly funded by Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA), encompasses the design of all security sub-systems which collectively form the Pipeline Security System.

The final report on the Detailed Engineering for Pipeline Security System Action will be presented to INEA by June 30, according to the message.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The length of TANAP is 1,800 kilometers with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters. Around six billion cubic meters of the gas will be delivered to Turkey and the remaining volume will be supplied to Europe.

The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline’s construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).

---

