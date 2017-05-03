Hereditary prince of Liechtenstein congratulates Ilham Aliyev

2017-05-03 13:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honor to offer to you, the Republic and the people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the development of our mutual relations in the last quarter of a century,” the prince told Ilham Aliyev in the letter.

“The exchanges between our two countries have continuously grown in many important areas,” the hereditary prince of Liechtenstein noted, adding that this development was highlighted in 2016 by the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Vaduz city in Liechtenstein.

“Bilateral relations firmly anchored in the fundamental principles of international law are very important for a small state like Liechtenstein,” the prince said in the letter. “We also attach high importance to the equal treatment of all states and a reliable legal framework of international organizations.”

“In light of the many global challenges we face today these principles as well as efforts for de-escalation and conflict resolution are crucial to the success of our common endeavors,” the prince told Ilham Aliyev in the letter. “I am looking forward to future opportunities to further deepen our cooperation and wish you and your friendly country every success for the future.”