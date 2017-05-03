UNEC students visit Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

UNEC students have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center. Informing the students about the Heydar Aliyev Center, it was said that the center operates in the direction of studying and investigating the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijan, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s statehood philosophy, the ideology of Azerbaijanism and the great leader’s heritage.

In addition, the center implements different projects for the recognition and promotion of Azerbaijan history, language, culture and other national values in international arena that serve to the development of science, education, culture, health, sports, ecology and economy.

The Center which is one of the rare examples of architecture and distinguished with its multi-functionality has already been included in the list of world architecture. All the necessary conditions for official receptions, international conferences, meetings and other events have been created here.

Acquaintance with Heydar Aliyev Museum was of great interest by the students. They, firstly, had a look at the automobiles used by the Great Leader within 1969-2003, the period of his leadership to Azerbaijan. They were made familiar with the National Leader’s life way, interesting facts about him and photo and video materials.

The UNEC students left the Heydar Aliyev Center with rich impressions.