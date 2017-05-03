Ilham Aliyev congratulates Polish president on Constitution Day

2017-05-03 13:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Poland – Constitution Day,” Ilham Aliyev told Duda in the letter.

“The current level of Azerbaijan-Poland relations is satisfactory,” reads the letter. “There are great opportunities for expanding the relations between our countries, which are strategic partners, in various areas.”

“I believe that we will further strengthen our friendly ties and deepen our mutual cooperation in the best interests of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best, and the friendly people of Poland peace and prosperity.”