Coal mine explosion kills 5, injures 40 in northern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

At least five workers were killed and 40 injured following a huge blast at a coal mine in northern Iranian province of Golestan, YJC reported.

An explosion took place at the Azadshahr mine this morning and several workers have been injured, Sadeq-Ali Moqaddam, a provincial official at Golestan governor-general’s office, told Mehr.

The official added that rescue operations are underway, but there is no further information on the details of the incident.