TAP AG completes Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s first hydrotest

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

TAP AG, the consortium building the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), has successfully completed its first hydrotest in Greece, reads a message on TAP’s website.

“Also known as hydrostatic testing, this is a method for verifying a pipeline’s safety after it has been built,” said the message. “The pipeline is filled with water and pressurized more than its intended operating pressure, so as to test its integrity and ensure its safe performance during operation.”

Reportedly, the hydrotest was applied to the pipeline’s first 1.4 kilometers on the Greek section.

“It is a very significant step in the construction process, since it technically affirms the pipeline’s safety, which is identified as the project’s number one priority,” said the consortium. “Following this successful start, additional parts of the pipeline will be gradually tested until the end of the year.”

Commenting on the first hydrostatic testing of the pipeline, TAP’s country manager for Greece, Rikard Scoufias hailed it as “a big step that marks yet another important milestone in the construction process, as the project advances according to schedule.”

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

Photo: ©Trans Adriatic Pipeline