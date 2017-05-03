Security to be fully ensured at Islamic Solidarity Games: Madat Guliyev

2017-05-03 14:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Security will be fully ensured during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev told reporters in Baku May 3.

Stressing that the Islamic Solidarity Games are a state-scale event, Guliyev said, “This is a very important event for our state.”

“As you know, the Azerbaijani president declared 2017 ‘The Year of Islamic Solidarity’, and as part of this, the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Azerbaijan,” noted the official. “Naturally, the security of this event will be fully ensured.”