Rouhani rivals mass-purchase social channels in presidential campaign

2017-05-03

Tehran, Iran, May 3

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Rivals of President Hassan Rouhani in the May 19 presidential election have mass-purchased channels on the social app Telegram to campaign against him.

“They have bought popular channels,” said ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi, Shargh newspaper reported May 3.

He underlined that the rivals are the same ones who used to call for blocking social apps in the country, but are now using them to their benefit.

Conservatives in Iran urge the banning of social media, saying they encourage dissidence and immorality. During the 2009 presidential election day the country’s internet and telecommunication services were shut down.

But social apps in Iran have been used for political campaigns. Ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who blocked Twitter this year launched a twitter account as he was preparing to register as presidential candidate. He was later barred from participating in the election, nonetheless.