Tourist flow to Azerbaijan up 25%

2017-05-03 15:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Tourist flow to Azerbaijan during the last three months increased by 25 percent compared to the same period last year, the country’s culture and tourism minister, Abulfas Garayev, said.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijani Parliament’s session during the discussions of a draft law on tourism.

Garayev added that in general, the regular tourist flow from 15 countries to Azerbaijan grew by 36 percent.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan’s government policy and targeted projects give their results.

“Simplification of visa regime has influenced the growth of the tourist flow to Azerbaijan,” he said. “Azerbaijan participates in various exhibitions, the country’s tourism opportunities are being promoted worldwide on the TV channels, and this also draws attention to our country.”

Garayev emphasized that it is necessary to attach great importance to the use of e-tourism services.