Tour d’Azerbaidjan-2017 kicks off (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The international bicycle race Tour d’Azerbaidjan-2017, dedicated to the 94th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev kicked off on May 3.

The first stage of the race started from the National Flag Square in Baku and finishes in Sumgayit city racing 150-km distance.

Twenty-two teams from 18 countries are participating in the race.

On May 4, the race’s second stage will start from the Velopark near the Caspian seashore and will head out to high Caucasus Mountains racing 187-km distance from Baku to Ismayilli district.

The third stage will cover distance from Gabala district to Oghuz district racing 177 kilometers towards Sheki district then racing all the way around finishing in Gabala.

The fourth stage will start in Gabala. After racing 164 kilometers the riders will reach up to the finish line near Pirgulu town.

With total of 158-km distance the fifth stage will be held in Baku, including central avenues and streets of the Azerbaijani capital.

The Aghsu mountain pass has also been included in the fourth stage of the Tour d’Azerbaidjan-2017.