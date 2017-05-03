Iran FM on Pakistan trip to discuss border terrorist groups

2017-05-03 17:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 3

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Pakistan, where he sat down for talks with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting the two discussed border issues, including the fight against bandits and terrorist groups, IRIB news agency reported May 3.

The major topic of discussion was a recent terror attack at the joint border, in which nine Iranian soldiers were killed.

The border guards were killed in an ambush by the terrorist Jaish al-Adl group in southeastern Iran along the country’s border with Pakistan April 27.

Back in 2014, Jaish al-Adl abducted five Iranian border guards, including four soldiers who were serving their mandatory military service.

Zarif also met with Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as well as Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan where they also discussed border security concerns and terrorist groups.