Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Malian envoy (PHOTO)

2017-05-03 17:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mali Tiefing Konate.