FIG VP wishes success to Farid Gaibov in UEG president election

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

First Vice-President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Vasily Titov wishes success to Farid Gaibov, secretary general of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), in the election of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) president.

The FIG official went on to say that Baku has already hosted three World Cups this year.

“Azerbaijan is very active in general, promoting various sports kinds, including gymnastics. Azerbaijan has good positions in both rhythmic and artistic gymnastics. Moreover, one of the AGF managers, Secretary General Farid Gaibov is also vice-president of the UEG,” said Titov.

“I can only wish good luck to Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Gaibov in the election of the UEG president,” he added.

