Baku in top 5 of cities popular among Russian tourists

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

The Azerbaijani capital of Baku has once again entered the list of the most popular cities among Russian tourists.

Popular tourist portal TurStat named the most popular CIS cities among the Russian tourists for travel during May holidays.

Minsk, Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Astana are in top 5 cities of the CIS, popular among Russian tourists this year.

Russian tourists come to Baku on average for 3.5 days and pay for hotel accommodation an average of $60 per day.