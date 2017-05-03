Putin: Russian investment in Turkey’s Akkuyu NPP to total $22B

2017-05-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Russian investments in the project to construct the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, which also involves Russia, will total $22 billion, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin was addressing a press conference after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, RIA Novosti reports.

An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Turkey on cooperation in constructing and operating Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, near the city of Mersin in southern Turkey was signed in 2010.