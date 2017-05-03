Management changes at insurance companies of big Azerbaijani holding

2017-05-03 19:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Farid Mammadov has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at Azerbaijan’s PASHA Insurance OJSC.

According to the information posted on the company’s website, Mammadov replaced Ibrahim Ibrahimov on this position.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimov has been appointed as First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at the PASHA Life OJSC.

Farid Mammadov is also the Director of PASHA Holding Business Group and a member of the Supervisory Board of Kapital Bank OJSC. PASHA Insurance, Kapital Bank and PASHA Life are included in PASHA Holding.

As of today, PASHA Insurance’s Board of Directors, headed by Mir Jamal Pashayev, also includes Jeyhun Mammadbayli, Samaya Novruzova and Ogtay Hasanov.

PASHA Insurance has been operating in the insurance market since 2006.