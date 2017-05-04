Venezuela death toll rises as foes protest Maduro's power shakeup

2017-05-04 04:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Venezuelan security forces battled protesters who lit fires and hurled stones on Wednesday in rage at President Nicolas Maduro's decree to create an alternative congress, with another fatality taking the death toll to 34 during a month of unrest, Reuters reported.

In a familiar pattern in protests against the socialist government, thousands of opposition supporters rallied peacefully at first before being blocked, sparking fights around the city between masked youths and soldiers.

One 17-year-old protester died in the melee from an object that hit him in the neck, said Gerardo Blyde, a district mayor for the opposition.

"A young man with all his life ahead. He simply fought for a better country," Blyde said on Twitter of the case which the Venezuelan state prosecutor's office said it would investigate.

More than 200 people were injured as fights raged in various parts of the capital, Blyde and another opposition mayor said.