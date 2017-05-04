Iran coal mine explosion kills 35 (UPDATE)

06:20 (GMT+4) An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 35 workers and injured scores, Reuters reported.

The blast occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time (0815 GMT) in the Zemestanyurt mine when workers tried to jump-start a locomotive.

Ali Rabiei, minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare was quoted as saying by semi-official Tasnim news agency that 35 miners have died in the incident.

Iranian media said more than 30 of the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier that more than 50 workers were trapped in a two-kilometre-long tunnel filled with gas that hampered rescue efforts.

The mine has 500 workers and the explosion happened during a change of shift, Fars reported.

