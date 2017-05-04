Azerbaijan minister talks profitable agrarian segments

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Currently, several segments of Azerbaijan’s agrarian sector are quite profitable for making investments, according to the country’s Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov.

Creation of wholesale and retail outlets, organization of logistics and packaging of fruits and vegetables, creation of a network of small and medium grain warehouses are among these segments, said the minister in his interview with the ‘Our Business World’ magazine.

Asadov noted that there is a serious potential for investments in the creation of export-oriented and import-substituting products.

He went on to say that investors can also be interested in the creation of big livestock complexes and enterprises for processing of meet and feed.

"The development of cotton, tobacco, silk, leather and wool clusters is also very promising both in terms of export, and in terms of meeting the demand in the domestic market," added Asadov.