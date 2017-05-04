Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Malian envoy (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mali Tiefing Konate.

Ambassador Tiefing Konate reviewed a guard of honor.

Tiefing Konate presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state noted the importance of the upcoming visit of President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to Azerbaijan, saying the issues relating to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed during the visit.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Tiefing Konate's starting diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity for discussing a number of significant issues relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Tiefing Konate conveyed greetings of the people and government of the Republic of Mali to the people of Azerbaijan, saying the two countries enjoy friendly and brotherly relations.

He said that during his tenure he will spare no efforts to contribute to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mali.

Tiefing Konate recalled his first visit to Azerbaijan as a minister in 2013, underlining that he is very pleased to be appointed as an ambassador in Azerbaijan. He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for warm hospitality shown to him.