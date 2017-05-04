TAP reaffirms co-op with DESFA on pipeline’s maintenance

2017-05-04 10:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA have reaffirmed the latter’s role in maintenance of the pipeline on Greek territory, said the message on DESFA’s website.

DESFA president and CEO Sotiris Nikas and TAP Managing Director Ian Bradshaw also reaffirmed DESFA’s role in training and transferring technical know-how to Albania’s ALBGAZ, as well as the operation and maintenance of TAP in Albania through the creation of the company DESFA-ALBGAZ.

The meeting was also attended by TAP’s country manager for Greece, Rikard Scoufias, as well as high ranking executives from both companies.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the tripartite cooperation between DESFA-TAP-ALBGAZ, and the timetable for completion of the relevant agreements.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn