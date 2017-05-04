Turkmenistan’s Avaza hosting int’l forum on transport, logistics

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A two-day international conference on transport and logistics kicked off on May 4 in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, the Turkmen government said in a message.

“Turkmenistan has become one of the major states in the transport and logistics sphere. At the current stage, our country is consistently working to expand the transport infrastructure and implement projects to create transnational corridors,” said Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in his message to the conference’s participants.

Representatives of foreign transport and logistics companies, international organizations, government agencies and investors are taking part in the forum. The conference’s agenda includes topical issues, including the role of transport and logistics in the economy, the future of the logistics system, prospects and development of the communication infrastructure of railway industry, sea, river transportation.

Ashgabat is involved in a number of large-scale projects. The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railways, automobile and railway bridges over the Amudarya River, airports, highways, international sea port of the Turkmenbashi city are meant to become important links in the international network of transport communications in the region.