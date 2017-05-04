OSCE consults Turkmenistan on combating terrorism financing

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 4

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Some 30 officials representing financial institutions, relevant ministries, law enforcement and regulatory bodies of Turkmenistan participated in an OSCE-organized seminar held in Ashgabat on best practices in combating the financing of terrorism, the OSCE said in its press release.

During the two-day event participants discussed the traditional methods of terrorism financing, and the emerging threats and vulnerabilities in this field. They also stressed the important role of strengthening interagency cooperation in combating the financing of terrorism.

An expert from Moldova provided an overview of international legal provisions and standards on countering terrorism financing and the best practices for their implementation in OSCE participating states.

The Office of the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities supported the seminar and presented the OSCE’s activities in strengthening good governance.

“Terrorism is nowadays widely recognized as one of the most serious threats to peace, security and stability, as well as to ensuring human rights and social and economic development in the OSCE area and beyond,” said Natalya Drozd, the head of the Center.

“Effective measures of combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations need to include the blocking of networks used for terrorism financing,” she added. “Our Center plans to continue providing advisory and technical support to Turkmenistan's efforts to combat the financing of terrorism and other related issues.”

This event is part of a range of OSCE-organized activities focused on combating terrorism and builds on the Center’s multi-year efforts in promoting good governance principles.