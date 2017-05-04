Baku Higher Oil School students – winners of Microsoft 2017

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) became winners of the Azerbaijani national finals of Microsoft Imagine Cup 2017, the large-scale international annual technology competition.

The national finals were organized by Microsoft Azerbaijan and Nar companies with support from the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, and Pool of High Technologies.

A team “Oilman”, which included BHOS fourth-year Process Automation Engineering students Kerim Kerimli and Shamil Omarov, fourth-year Petroleum Engineering student Lala Mamedova, and fourth-year Oil and Gas student of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University Rufat Zeynalli, took the first place at the national final. As the winner, the team came through to the competition next stage, which will be held in Kiev, Ukraine. During the regional finals, the Azerbaijani team will have a chance to contend for participation in The Imagine Cup 2017 Worldwide Finals to be held in Seattle, USA, in July 2017, and for the competition’s main prize in an amount of US$100,000 to be awarded for successful implementation of the winning project.

Microsoft Imagine Cup is held in Azerbaijan for the third time. It is an annual competition sponsored and hosted by Microsoft Corporation, which brings together young technologists worldwide to help resolve some of the world's toughest challenges. It is considered one of the top competitions and awards related to software design. The Imagine Cup comprises two major technology competitions, including Software Design, and Game Design. All Imagine Cup competitors create projects that address the Imagine Cup theme: "Imagine a world where technology helps solve the toughest problems".